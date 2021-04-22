LVW Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ING shares. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

