Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Lydall worth $38,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $609.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

