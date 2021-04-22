Macquarie Downgrades Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Neutral

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,625. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amcor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

