Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.75-0.75 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.55-3.55 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMP opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

