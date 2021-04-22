Magna International Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGA. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of MGA opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. Magna International has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.