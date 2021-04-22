MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

MNSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

