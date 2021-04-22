MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

MNSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

Earnings History for MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.