Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.28

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$75.28 and traded as high as C$82.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$82.00, with a volume of 1,396 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEQ. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$766.29 million and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.28.
About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
