MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report $16.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. MannKind posted sales of $16.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $75.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $80.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.91 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $118.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.62 on Thursday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.28.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.