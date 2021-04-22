ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.40.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

