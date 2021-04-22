MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. MarineMax updated its FY21 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,689. MarineMax has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.