Marlin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.35 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $113.37 million and $15.35 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00064426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00270845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.90 or 0.01054943 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.79 or 0.00678966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,288.41 or 1.00492850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

