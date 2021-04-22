Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,831,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $147.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $148.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.20.

