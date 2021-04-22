Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 304 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4,008.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.63.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.81 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

