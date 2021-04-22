Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 69 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

Shares of FICO opened at $530.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.13 and a 200-day moving average of $476.21. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $295.20 and a one year high of $536.33.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

