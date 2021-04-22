Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,933. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.