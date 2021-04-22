Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $2.39. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,902. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 million, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

