Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 711,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 98,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $719,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 401,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

