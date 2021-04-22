Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sets New 12-Month High at $389.50

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $389.50 and last traded at $383.36, with a volume of 3681233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $383.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Get Mastercard alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.80. The firm has a market cap of $380.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.