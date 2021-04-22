Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) vs. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Financial Analysis

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $983.67 million 2.73 $87.78 million $1.20 19.17 EOG Resources $17.38 billion 2.32 $2.73 billion $4.98 13.85

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources. EOG Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Matador Resources and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 4 11 0 2.73 EOG Resources 0 12 13 0 2.52

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 36.41%. EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $72.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Dividends

Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Matador Resources pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EOG Resources pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. EOG Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources -51.85% 4.13% 1.92% EOG Resources -2.47% 5.86% 3.38%

Volatility & Risk

Matador Resources has a beta of 4.8, meaning that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Matador Resources on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 270.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 159.9 million stock tank barrels of oil and 662.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,220 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,514 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 813 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,360 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

