Matrix AI Network (MAN) Achieves Market Cap of $29.16 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $29.16 million and $2.78 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00515782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.