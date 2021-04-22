Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at Eight Capital

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE MAW opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$65.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43. Mawson Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

