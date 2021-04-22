Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at Eight Capital

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE MAW opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$65.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43. Mawson Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.
About Mawson Gold
