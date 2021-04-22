McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) PT Raised to $32.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

