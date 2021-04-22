McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK opened at $196.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.47 and a 200-day moving average of $176.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

