MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 9,434 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 116.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $234.70 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $97.17 and a 12 month high of $240.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.75. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

