MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $4.24 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 189.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

