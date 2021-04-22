MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.61 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 180.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.