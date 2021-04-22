MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 369.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock worth $37,765,810. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $230.56 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.67 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

