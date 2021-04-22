MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 4,190 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $46.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,230.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

