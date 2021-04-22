Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Shares Down 7.5%

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medivir AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

