Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.71. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

