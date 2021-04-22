Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by 51.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $514.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.