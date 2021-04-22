Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.
NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. 59,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,436. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $514.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
