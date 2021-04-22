Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. 59,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,436. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $514.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

