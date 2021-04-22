Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits Market Cap of $1.79 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $342,355.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

