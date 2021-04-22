Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.10 by Independent Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €8.10 ($9.53) price target by Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.64 ($10.16).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 remained flat at $€10.50 ($12.35) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.90 and its 200 day moving average is €10.26. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

