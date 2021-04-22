Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 148,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $486.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $233,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

