Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) & Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Critical Analysis

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mexus Gold US and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 77.78%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Risk & Volatility

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -328.41% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.22 million N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.44

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Mexus Gold US on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State. It also holds interest in the Ures property consisting nine concessions covering an area of 10,000 acres located to the North of Hermosillo, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.