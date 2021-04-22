Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 11,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Microsoft by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,897 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $169.39 and a 52 week high of $261.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.02.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

