Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.02.

MSFT stock opened at $260.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $261.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

