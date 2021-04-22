Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading Up 0.4%

Midwich Group Plc (LON:MIDW)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 474 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 452 ($5.91). Approximately 6,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 96,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 449.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £400.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.47.

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company's products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical AV, broadcast, professional audio, lighting, and unified communications.

