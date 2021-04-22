Mirrored Twitter Market Cap Hits $31.32 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for about $68.18 or 0.00123639 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $31.32 million and $201,826.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00269021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $587.74 or 0.01065884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.94 or 0.00683595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,405.63 or 1.00479546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 459,355 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

