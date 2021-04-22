Mizuho Boosts First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $53.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

