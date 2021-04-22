Mizuho Boosts Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $45.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

