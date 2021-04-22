Mizuho Increases NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $242.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure stock opened at $200.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,055.79 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $218.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.73.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.