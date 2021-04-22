Mizuho Lowers Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target to $21.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

COG opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

