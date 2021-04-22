Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 40,852 Shares

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 40,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,104,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MTEM stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $488.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

