Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56.

On Friday, February 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total transaction of $1,663,670.01.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,089,584.58.

On Friday, February 5th, Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,033,403.40.

MPWR opened at $377.57 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $178.81 and a one year high of $406.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

