Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys 21,523 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.2% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

