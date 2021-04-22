Morgan Stanley Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $200.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.82.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $200.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $201.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.