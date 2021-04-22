Morgan Stanley Boosts Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target to $19.00

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Bioventus stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.43 million.

In related news, SVP Katrina J. Church purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

