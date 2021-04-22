Morgan Stanley Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $73.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -132.61 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 71.2% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

